SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gone are the days of an old schoolhouse in Codington County being filled with students and a teacher.

But head inside and you can still get a history lesson of what rural education looked like many years ago.

“It’s just fun to come in here…I guess it’s just fun,” Eileen Lindner said.

Sisters Carol Rinehart, Mary Ann Stahlke, and Eileen Lindner all attended District No. 5 School in Kranzburg as children.

Over the past several years, they’ve spent plenty of time there as adults restoring the place.

“We thought we were crazy at first, but now we’re kind of pleased with the progress we made,” Mary Ann Stahlke said.

From paint to three coats of wax on the floor, to a new roof, the school is being restored from top to bottom.

The sisters aren’t done with the project just yet.

They say the windows still need work.

It’s all happening to keep a promise to their late father.

“We grew up just about a half block from this old school, so my dad kind of looked after it. He wanted it kept up. And before he passed away in March of 2016 he said, ‘Who’s going to do that after I’m gone?’ And I said, ‘We will dad,'” Stahlke said.

The sisters are not only honoring their father’s wish but also highlighting the past.

“There’s a lot of successful people that went to school in these rural schools with one teacher and how many classes and they were able to learn and go on and make a good life,” Carol Rinehart said.

Thanks to the sisters, that history is being preserved.

The school is more than 140 years old.