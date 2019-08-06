School resource officers part of safety plan at the fair

Class isn’t in session for a few more weeks, but you’ll find some school resource officers at the Sioux Empire Fair. It’s part of a plan to keep the event safe. KELOLAND News has told you about multiple reported shootings in the city. Law enforcement says those events aren’t far from their minds, and they want to keep that type of activity away from the fair. SRO’s with the Sioux Falls Police Department are working with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and lending a special set of skills that may come in handy.

It’s probably not your first go around at the fair. So, you already know there are lines just about everywhere for food and rides. You’ll even find one forming near School Resource Officer Todd Runyan.

“The job itself is probably the best kept secret in law enforcement as far as I’m concerned,” Runyan said.

He’s passing out badge stickers now, but usually spends his workdays in schools. Part of that is getting to know students.

“When we create those positive types of relationships, it provides a lot of safety people don’t think about,” Runyan said.

Police hope that carries over to the fair to help avoid any potentially dangerous situations, or fights between younger people. That’s why you’ll see SRO’s here.

“Those of us who work in the schools are going to know some of the students who are walking around out here. If they see that face they recognize, hopefully they’ll feel some comfort level coming to talk to us,” Runyan said.

“I think that’s really important for my kids to see,” Katie Meyer said.

Katie Meyer brought her sons Carter and Caden to the fair, and likes seeing SRO’s there.

“It kind of makes them more comfortable, maybe more aware. They know, hey, they might tell somebody to stop doing that because there’s a resource officer or a police officer over here,” Meyer said.

Life isn’t always a day at the fair, but Runyan says things improve when we do our part to keep everything in line.

“All of us in the community need to be working together, trying to work on the same page to fix the problems that are out there and create a safer community for all of us,” Runyan said.

Police and sheriff’s deputies say the first few days of the fair have gone well, and so far there haven’t been any negative incidents.