RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota School of Mines received its largest corporate gift in the university’s history.

$5-million has been granted to the School of Mines to help the university pay for a new mineral industries building by the corporation, Nucor.

“It’s an exciting day to see this mineral industries building. I have been here four years and I know this has been a campus priority to get this built, so it’s great to see this moving forward,” Jim Rankin, President of SMT, said.

Dan Krug, the Vice President of Talent, says Nucor has been a partner with the School of Mines for decades through donations and as one of the school’s top recruiters of graduates.

“And as we’ve come to Rapid City and integrated more with the university and the leaders here, we’ve realized greater opportunities to pool our resources and get the synergies from the partnership that allow us to advance technologies in the talent pipeline for Nucor and the broader industry,” Krug said.

The current Mineral Industries building behind me was built in the 1960s.

To build a brand new building costs $34 million. The school has come up with the funds through the state, fundraising, and of course, help from Nucor.

President Rankin says he hopes to have a groundbreaking yet this summer.

“This is a modern building that will have the electricity we need, it’ll have the internet and the data science piece that we need to be moving forward for a more modern education so this really will advance our state of education in the mineral industries,” Rankin said.

Nucor is the largest recycler and domestic steel producer in North America. It employs almost 30,000 people at 25 steel mills and more than 300 facilities across North America.