School of Mines president comments on Board of Regents decision to lift mask mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Masks will be optional as South Dakota’s public universities move into summer break.

The Board of Regents announced today that, starting Monday, masks will no longer be required on campus.

The School of Mines in Rapid City is one of the schools that will be lifting its mask mandate after this weekend’s graduation.

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback as we’ve talked about this internally that people can’t wait to be able to not have to wear a mask as they move forward so I think there’s just a lot of excitement and relief that we are moving on to that next step,” Jim Rankin, President of SMT, said.

While most of the campus will be quiet once classes are done, the Museum of Geology is a popular destination. So, the museum will keep the mask mandate at least for the beginning of summer.