School of Mines master plan extends to downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As we jump into a new decade, the South Dakota School of Mines released a new 10-year master plan for its campus. It includes expanding into downtown Rapid City.

2011 was the last time the School of Mines put together a masterplan. Now, almost 10 years later, the school is looking to the future with Rapid City.

“The community wants to have a university that’s a part of the community and the university wants to be a part of the community, so how do we grow more towards downtown,” Jim Rankin, President of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, said.

From renovating the library and fixing up the student union to building a new mining and technology building, these are just some of the ideas to grow the campus.

“There is no particular order to when the buildings will come out, a lot of it is based on fundraising and if a donor wants to give money to a certain building or we can work with the state to find funds to a building,” Rankin said.

The master plan is roughly a 10 year project. And some of the construction is going to look like what you see behind me here in the downtown area of Rapid City. This is the new innovation center.

“The campus master plan is hopefully going to bring more students to campus, students from many different states honestly not just South Dakota, but to have them stay here and have them working with these companies,” Lance Roberts, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said.

Right now, the school has about 2,600 students. Staff hope to get that number above 3,000, which will require more space.

“So it’s not just space where they can live but it’s space where they can do their labs, classroom space, peer space, collaborative space so that will really feed into a lot of this is,” Roberts said.

To stay updated on the masterplan projects, you can check out the South Dakota School of Mines website.