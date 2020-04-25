School of Mines makes hand sanitizer for frontline workers

Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Classrooms all across KELOLAND are sitting empty, but one facility at the South Dakota School of Mines is seeing plenty of activity.

While students are continuing their education online and outside of the classroom, several labs at the School of Mines are not being used.

“We are just using the Department of Chemistry’s general teaching lab. They have been very gracious in the fact that they aren’t using them for actual labs. They said, ‘Sure, if they can be of use, go for it,'” Aaron Grimm, Campus Chemical Storeroom Coordinator, said.

Aaron Grimm, Margaret Smallbrock, and another staff member teamed up to make 225 gallons of hand sanitizer for Monument Health.

“I have friends who are in the health care system so the fact that I can provide something that might keep them a little safer, I’m all for it,” Margaret Smallbrock, Campus Environmental Health and Safety Manager, said.

Monument Health bought the materials needed for SMT to create the large batches of hand sanitizer.

“It’s just a huge venture together to make sure that we are taking care of the doctors, the nurses, all the caregivers that are still out there,” Daniel Sandvig, Business Intelligence analyst for Monument Health, said.

“It never entered my thoughts to say, ‘No I don’t think we can do this.’ It’s like, ‘How do we make it happen,'” Smallbrock said.

All to help physicians and caregivers feel safe as safe as possible while taking care of patients on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.