SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Golf is a challenging enough sport for even the best of athletes. But the game comes easier when you’re brimming with enthusiasm and a love of learning.

Students from the South Dakota School for the Deaf showed off their skills with a golf club Friday, while bonding with other kids from across the state.

Aiden Sturgeon’s favorite golfer is Tiger Woods. And this 14-year-old Brandon Valley Middle School student plays like an old pro.

“It’s basically like how you move your body when you swing,” Aiden said.

Aiden is one of the 65 kids from the South Dakota School for the Deaf who took part in this golf clinic at Great Shots. Aiden isn’t a raw rookie. He says he’s played a couple of times before with his family.

“Me and my dad and brothers, we go out to one specific spot at golfing and we have a game,” Aiden said.

Deaf kids are visual learners by necessity, so they become quick studies by watching others play golf.

“We had interpreters here, so that obviously helped. But as coaches that teach a sport, we’re usually pretty used to trying different methods to try and help someone learn the game of golf,” Sanford POWER Golf Academy Manager Sam Vosler said.

But this gathering is more than just about learning the game of golf. It’s also a chance for these students to meet other families and expand their abilities beyond the fairway.

“We’re in a rural state, and so oftentimes kids are in their school and they’re the only one with hearing loss, maybe there’s a couple, so having times like this, they can meet other kids,” South Dakota School for the Deaf Outreach Consultant Alissa Hutchinson said.

“There are other kids who are like them, who wear hearing aids, who have cochlear implants, who sign, just kind of bring them together, so it’s more than golf, it’s more about community,” Aiden’s mom Diane Sturgeon said.

Golf may be an individual sport, but with the support from the deaf community, these young golfers can swing away with confidence, knowing they’re not alone.

The clinic also provides a chance for moms and dads to meet parents of other deaf children and share support and resources among the families. The parents joined their kids on the driving range following the clinic.