SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A yearly art contest at one Sioux Falls elementary school has a new addition. Since the school’s opening 30 years ago, there has been a contest amongst fifth graders to create a new flag.

The flags hanging at John Harris Elementary School represent the motto for learning for each school year.

Each one is created by a 5th grade student. The newest addition is Sully Martin’s flag.

This year’s theme is “everything you don’t know is something you can learn.”

“I did two books, one is bigger and one is smaller to show that it is going to be a little bit harder and then I added some multiplication, division, subtraction and addition,” 5th grade, Sully Martin said.

There were about 50 students who entered drawings into the contest, those were then narrowed down to finalists before Sully’s drawing was chosen.

“Then from those four finalists, staff and PTO leadership, so that would be volunteers at the school, they choose the winner and then we have a lady that has been sewing our flags probably 20+ years out of the 30 years that John Harris has been here,” PTO chair for 5th grade flag, parent volunteer, Lori Blom said.

Samantha Levisay is the art teacher and helped the students figure out a way to take the theme and turn it into art.

“We talked about as we grow that what we are learning is also going to grow and how is that going to look different now, ten years, twenty-year, thirty years down the road,” art teacher, Samantha Levisay said.

A message that Martin hopes can have an impact on the future.

“Some kids want to read shorter books even as they get older, but if you at least try reading bigger books it could be fun,” Martin said.

There are now 30 flags displayed in the school.