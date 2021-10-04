School districts warning parents of TikTok ‘slap a teacher’ challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight there’s a new TikTok challenge – and school districts and police departments across the country want you to talk to your kids about it.

If you don’t, they could end up in trouble with the law. This month’s challenge is to slap a teacher, run away and then post it on TikTok.

From Connecticut to California, police are warning parents that their kids could face serious consequences, and could even be charged with assault.

Some districts are worried about teacher safety, especially after so many kids took part in last month’s challenge – when kids were encouraged to vandalize and steal from school bathrooms. Problems turned up in communities of all sizes right here in KELOLAND.

TikTok is also responding, saying dangerous challenges and illegal behavior will be removed from the platform.