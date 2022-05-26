DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — School officials in Dell Rapids have identified the boy who died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike Wednesday.

The victim was 14-year-old Zander Heathcote. Officials say the teen was riding his bike in the area of 5th Street and Orleans Avenue.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup was cooperative and the accident was still being investigated.