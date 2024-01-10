SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students are back in school after two days off due to the snow that blanketed Sioux Falls early this week. Yet, some kids were still having a difficult time getting there due to school buses being unable to pick them up on unplowed streets.

Derrick Goeman has driven school buses for 11 years and says winter is always a challenge.

“When I first started, I did get stuck a couple of times, but luckily I was able to get myself out. I’ve learned that you don’t step on the slam on the gas and go, you got to take it easy,” said Goeman.

Some Sioux Falls parents got a call this morning saying if their road has not been plowed yet, the bus will not be coming to pick up the student. Although most streets are now cleared, there are areas the buses have trouble in.

“I usually try to either stop at the bottom of the hill or the top of the hill, and I’ll have to have the kids either walk up or down the hill to get to my bus,” said Goeman.

As homeowners continue to dig their way out, some parts of town are worse than others.

“The southeast side was hit pretty good. Even right now, I can tell you that Ben Reifel, Harvey Dunn, Rosa Parks, they’re all still working to plow those areas,” said Warren Lanphier, director of operations for School Bus Inc.

Working closely with the district, he says there is something parents can do to be proactive.

“If school is going to happen on a particular day and a snow event like this and you look outside in the morning and your road is not plowed and it’s deep out there, you might consider just planning to take your kid to school that day because there’s a good chance the bus isn’t going to get down to the stop,” said Lanphier.

As for what to wear, bus drivers say to prepare for the cold.

“Still snow pants, boots and a nice good jacket. Because if the bus driver is running late, you could be out there in the cold for a little bit,” said Goeman.

Apps like Stop Finder and Bus Bulletin are resources to keep track of your kids’ bus and get notifications during severe weather conditions.