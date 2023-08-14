SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s almost time again for the big yellow buses to be back on the road and School Bus Inc. is preparing for the new year.

Lisa Davis is one of the newest drivers at School Bus Inc.

“Third day actually, super new,” Davis said.

Right now she’s working on getting trained, but she’s no stranger to these big yellow buses.

“I dabbled in this about twelve years ago and my mom actually drove school bus for Brandon-Valley for 40 years,” Davis said. “So I grew up hearing some of the signals and things we’re being taught now like, ‘ten feet in front of the bus,’ you know and making sure there’s safety, no one crawling under, no one running after their bookbag.”

Thanks to new drivers like Davis, Warren Lanphier with School Bus Inc. says things are looking good for the start of the school year.

“We have just enough drivers to start the day but, you know, if anybody calls in sick then we have to start pulling people out of the shop or people out of the office to drive. So we just need just a few more to give us that cushion to make us comfortable,” Lanphier, Director of Operations, said.

Lanphier says pretty much anyone with a good driving record and safe background can become a bus driver.

“If you already have a CDL, there is a $4,000 sign-on bonus. If you don’t have a CDL, we offer a $2,500 sign-on bonus,” Lanphier said.

“If you’re ever thinking about a career change, give it a try. It’s a great atmosphere and I think I’m going to love it. My mom is going to be proud too (laughs),” Davis said.

Wages have gone up at School Bus Inc. for the new school year. Lanphier says the starting wage for bus drivers is $23/hour, bus aides get $18.50/hour and express van drivers can make $19/hour.