School Bus Inc. needs more bus drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – School bus drivers play a key role in making sure kids get to and from school safely. Even though we are more than a month into the year, one company is still short bus drivers.

Kevin Robertson has been a driver at School Bus Inc. for two years. He knows it’s an important job.

“Picking up your kids and taking them from the bus stop to school and then from school to home, but it’s a little more than that for a driver because you need to get to know your kids a little bit and talk to them, makes the transition for them a little bit easier,” driver, trainer, Kevin Robertson said.

Right now School Bus Inc. is seeing a need for bus drivers. It aims to have about 100 drivers, but needs 15 more.

“We’ve had more routes this year than we’ve ever had before so we have a need for additional drivers, but in addition to that it’s the general economic conditions that we see around town, we realize that there’s many other businesses struggling just like we are to hire workers,” vice president business development, School Bus Inc., Steve Hey said.

For now, He says they’re working on ways to help fill the need until they have enough drivers.

“Everybody in our maintenance shop and almost everybody in our office are CDL licensed and ready to drive so we are prepared each day to cover routes as needed,” Hey said. “We’ve done some route consolidations and changing of routes so that we make sure that we get everybody picked up that needs to be picked up for a ride to school each day.”

Robertson says his routes haven’t really been affected by the shortage of staff.

“There’s other routes that are impacted by it but drivers pull together, even the office staff to get it taken care of, it’s all about the precious cargo, the kids, trying to get them back and forth to school safely,” Robertson said.

The starting wage is $19 an hour. There’s potential to get a $1,000 sign-on bonus. You don’t have to have a CDL license to apply, since they will train you to get one.