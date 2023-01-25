SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bus service that gets Sioux Falls kids to school each day is seeing some positive changes.

Matt Howard started driving part-time for School Bus Inc. in August.

“My youngest daughter graduated and I liked to go to a lot of activities and watch the games and stuff so my wife said, ‘Why don’t you drive bus and you can go to those activities,'” Bus driver Matt Howard said.

That opened the door for Howard to drive kids to school, too.

More staff have stepped on board since then, including school bus drivers.

School Bus Inc. started the school year with 80 drivers.

Now, there are 94.

That’s not the only progress that’s been made.

According to the latest data, rides were running on time more in December than at the start of the year.

Director of Operations, Warren Lanphier, says the change is exciting.

“Earlier in the year we saw 20 minutes late, 30 minutes late to a lot of these campuses and that’s because we didn’t have the drivers and we had to combine routes and we had to make a lot of adjustments just to fill buses,” School Bus Inc. director of operations Warren Lanphier said.

For Howard, getting kids to school on time each day is his way of contributing to their education.

“I think of my Roosevelt kids. They’re willing to stand out there in 10 degrees below zero to get a bus ride to school. I’m going to do everything I can to get them there on time,” Howard said.

Lanphier says School Bus Inc. is always hiring.

Click here to learn more about the job.