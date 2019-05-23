School bus in Minnesota rolls over into ditch

Thursday morning in rural Traverse county, Minnesota, a bus carrying kids ages 5 to 15 from the Wheaton Area School District rolled over into a ditch as it tried to avoid being hit by a pickup truck.

Everyone on the school bus were treated and released from a local hospital.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement say the crash is still under investigation.