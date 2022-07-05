SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new school year is still several weeks away, but one bus business is preparing now.

School Bus Inc. needs to hire more drivers.

LuAnn Yoder is approaching one year of driving for School Bus Inc.

“I love the kids; they’re just so sweet. And I love my co-workers. You get to meet the parents,” Driver and trainer LuAnna Yoder said.

While School Bus Inc. is always looking to bring more drivers on board, there’s an increased effort now as the school year gets closer.

“It’s been really difficult for the last several years really, but in particular the last couple of years it has been especially challenging because not only are we competing for the available workers out there, but last fall we opened two additional schools in school district, so those hiring needs have been even more challenging,” School Bus Inc. VP of business development Steve Hey said.

The business wants to hire about 22 drivers.

“For anyone that comes to us with a CDL, we have a $4,000 hiring bonus. For those that do not have a CDL, we still offer a $2,500 hiring bonus as well,” Hey said.

You’ll also need to have the Passenger and School Bus Endorsement to qualify for the $4,000.

Yoder, who’s also a trainer for School Bus Inc., encourages people to consider the line of work that she loves.

“People think they can’t do this, but it’s fun. It’s enjoyable. if you like kids, you’ll enjoy driving a bus. It doesn’t matter if you’re old or young. I’m old, and it’s just enjoyable,” Yoder said.

If you’d like to apply to drive for School Bus Inc., click here.