SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 8. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Court documents are revealing more information about a threatening call made to the Yankton school district last month.

Minnehaha County law enforcement blocked the highway out of Renner to traffic for a time Wednesday morning.

According to agriculture leaders, there are four more confirmed cases of the bird flu in Iowa, and three of those cases were in one Siouxland county.

The national championship game in women’s basketball last spring was unforgettable for a lot of good reasons. LSU beating Iowa for its first title. A record television audience of nearly 10 million viewers. The spicy intensity between star players Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

This afternoon has had temperatures at or slightly above normal. Highs since midnight reached at least 50° in a majority of KELOLAND. Tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler and on Friday a couple of degrees cooler yet.

A school bond measure for the West Lyon Community School District has passed.

A school bond measure for the Sheldon Community School District has passed.

Voters threw their support behind abortion rights in Ohio, Virginia and elsewhere as Democrats look to springboard off those wins by using the issue to drive turnout and shape next year’s races for the White House, Congress and other elections.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.