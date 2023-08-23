SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) recently presented the Harrisburg School Board with the Award of Excellence and Steve Hildebrand from Sioux Falls Promising Future Fund with the Community Service Award.

Award of Excellence

The Award of Excellence is presented to a public school board that demonstrates leadership and promotes the success of public education. The Harrisburg School District has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years, adding 13 new schools in two decades.

“Harrisburg School Board members exemplify what a great board does by always putting the best interests of their students first,” ASBSD Executive Director Douglas Wermedal said in a news release. “Their leadership and commitment to helping students thrive, while also supporting a great culture for staff members and maintaining strong relationships in their community, makes them a more than worthy recipient of the award and we’re thrilled to be able to honor them.”

The members of the school board, Chairperson Linda Heerde, Vice Chairperson Jay Hutton, Lisa Groon, Mike Knudson and Terra Vennard accepted their recognition plaque and a $1,000 cash prize last month.

Community Service Award

The award was established in 2019 by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation and is presented to organizations that serve their local school district.

Hildebrand and the Promising Futures Fund have helped facilitate reading intervention programs, a book-a-month club and care packages for students.

“The support and opportunities Steve and the Promising Futures Fund are providing to the students, schools and community are vital to student growth and development,” Wermedal said in a news release.