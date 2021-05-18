Scheels to partner with Girls on the Run for virtual, in-person 5K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting a Virtual 5K, though participants have the option of running or walking in-person.

The event is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Dunham Park in Sioux Falls. A free will donation will be accepted with proceeds benefiting “Girls on the Run”.

“We offer a lot of scholarships to our girls to get involved in the program, so this is one way to help get more girls involved,” Allison Sinning with Girls on the Run said.

Scheels will match up to $3,000 in donations.