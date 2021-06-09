Scheels to host 3D Archery Challenge this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local archers have the opportunity to test their marksmanship at this weekend’s Scheels 3D Archery Challenge.

The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Minnehaha Archers outdoor range located on the north end of Great Bear Recreation Park in Sioux Falls. The course will feature more than 25 shots ranging from 30 to 140 yards, and it’s a family-friendly event.

“We’re going to have some easier shots that the youth can take part in, we’re going to have some more fun shots like our disc throwing shot, which is a foam disc that gets shot in the air and we have bows and arrows here that the youth can use to shoot that as well, so it should be a lot of fun,” Scheels Event Coordinator Nick Burns said.

There will be more than $3,000 in giveaways, including a Matthews V3 Bow. Scheels, Minnehaha Archers, and Great Bear Ski Valley are hosting the event.