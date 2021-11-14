Scheels partnering with Sanford Children’s Hospital to donate toys to patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is currently collecting donations for the Sanford Children’s Hospital through the Miracle Wheel Fundraiser.

You can purchase a special Ferris wheel token and drop it in the box at either entrance. For every token purchased, Scheels will also donate a plush puppy to the Children’s Hospital. Some of those animals may end up in the Christmas Room where families are able to pick out toys for the patient and their siblings.

“They might not have time to go out and shop, their kid might be too sick for them to leave or to feel comfortable going out and shopping so the donations in that way are also making a big impact,” Bethany Olson, Senior Development Officer with Sanford Health, said.

The fundraiser runs through the end of November. The money, tokens, and plush puppies will then be donated to the Children’s Hospital.