SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays are a time of generosity, and a Sioux Falls sporting goods store is giving back in a big way.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is now accepting nominations for its annual Day of Giving.

“This is our giving campaign at the end of the year where we get to take some of our dollars and give back to local nonprofits in the community,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The giving campaign got its start in 2020, with 12 nonprofits sharing $12,000. That dollar amount has grown with every new year.

“We’re at $50,000 this year. We just like to keep everybody on their toes, they never know what we’re going to do,” Schlapkohl said.

The top two vote-getters will receive $10,000, while six other nonprofits will be given $5,000, and you have the final say on who gets the money.

“We have a post on Facebook and Instagram with a Google Drive link and everybody can click that link and then nominate their favorite nonprofit,” Schlapkohl said.

“Any nonprofit organization, any dollar they get, they’re very appreciative but when you throw somebody a possible $10,000 check that can really change what they can do and what they can impact,” Scheels Assistant Store Leader Nick Ellingson said.

Nick Ellingson is an assistant store leader and knows the dollars will help the winning nonprofits get a leg up.

“They just need the dollars to do it, they can make the impact, so if we can do that and make any impact that we can with that it’s only going to help our community,” Ellingson said.

“With Scheels, we’re lucky we get to see what a lot of the nonprofits do and we are very well aware that it’s the dollars that make that happen, so us being able to turn around and help them out as they help the community is just one of our favorite things,” Schlapkohl said.

Nominations must be submitted before midnight on Sunday, December 3rd.