SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As winter nears and temperatures inevitably tumble, it’s easy to take the idea of grabbing a heavy coat for granted. That’s not the reality for everyone.

With Veterans Day only days away, and winter not far behind, Scheels is collecting winter gear for those who served and their families.

“We are looking for coats of all sizes for men, women, and children, as well as hats, gloves, scarves, anything that you would need to survive a South Dakota winter,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl says the decision to honor Vets was an easy one.

“Some of the Scheels family members served and so for them to turn around and be able to give back to something they were part of is very important to them,” Schlapkohl said.

“Scheels has always been a supporter of the Veteran, whether it be DAV, VFW, Military or the Purple Heart,” DAV Senior Vice Commander Jack Hanson said.

Jack Hanson is part of the Disabled American Veterans organization, and says coats for Veterans is as good as it gets.

“This individual has defended the country, has maybe, possibly gone to war or been in conflict, and has fallen on hard times,” Hanson said. “Sioux Falls is really a service orientated community and they’ve never failed to step up to donate whatever the case might be,” Hanson added.

And more coats are needed during the final days of the drive to help make the holidays happy for local Vets.

“Last year, we were blown away by the number of coats that were donated. We were emptying the bin every day. Things are moving a little bit slower this year, so if you have a coat you don’t need anymore we would love to see it for those Veterans,” Schlapkohl said.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off new or gently used winter coats and gear, now through Sunday, inside both entrances at Scheels in Sioux Falls.