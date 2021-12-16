Scheels collecting toys for Children’s Home Society

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls has unveiled its grand prize winning local non-profit organization.

The 12 Days of Giving came to a close with Midwest Honor Flight collecting a check for $10,000. Scheels handed out more than $37,000 to a dozen non-profits during the campaign. Today, they’re asking you to give back during their Christmas party.

“We’ll have Santa upstairs in the toy shop from 4:00 to 8:00, down by the Ferris wheel we’re going to be doing gift wrapping with a free will donation that is going to the Children’s Home Society. There will be a hot cocoa bar and then also a fire truck will be parked outside and they are collecting toys also for Children’s Home Society,” Scheels events coordinator, Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The party runs from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can purchase toys at Scheels or elsewhere and help fill the fire truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 