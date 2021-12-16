Scheels collecting toys for Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls has unveiled its grand prize winning local non-profit organization.

The 12 Days of Giving came to a close with Midwest Honor Flight collecting a check for $10,000. Scheels handed out more than $37,000 to a dozen non-profits during the campaign. Today, they’re asking you to give back during their Christmas party.

“We’ll have Santa upstairs in the toy shop from 4:00 to 8:00, down by the Ferris wheel we’re going to be doing gift wrapping with a free will donation that is going to the Children’s Home Society. There will be a hot cocoa bar and then also a fire truck will be parked outside and they are collecting toys also for Children’s Home Society,” Scheels events coordinator, Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The party runs from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can purchase toys at Scheels or elsewhere and help fill the fire truck.