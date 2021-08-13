Scheels collecting sock donations for local schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is preparing for a busy weekend with its Hunt Expo, including a Dock Dogs Competition, but is also accepting donations for a worthy cause.

The staff at Scheels recently met with the Sioux Falls School District.

“We had a conversation about one of their biggest needs which is socks for kids in the school district,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Attempting to help the district meet that need, Scheels is accepting sock donations through the end of August.

“I would like to see like 100 packages of socks come in, that would be amazing,” Schlapkohl said.

Devonne Powell is a social worker with the Sioux Falls School District. She says the socks will play an important role as students of all ages return to school.

“If kids come in, don’t have socks, have dirty socks, get their socks wet, it’s always nice just to have those available,” Sioux Falls School District Social Worker Devonne Powell said.

Scheels is collecting new socks, any size youth to adult, in the bin near customer service.

“There’s a big bin, you can’t miss it, and the first 50 people to actually bring us socks will receive a pair of Scheels ferris wheel socks. They’re really cool, so that’s definitely worth it,” Schlapkohl said.

Donations will also help ease the financial burden on many local parents.

“They can spend money on the things that they need to focus on as far as shelter, food, transportation and sometimes the clothing issues are the things that get put to the side. When we’re able to just gift that through community partnerships, it’s a wonderful thing for all,” Sioux Falls School District Social Worker Brenda Risty said.

“We don’t always have the funds to go buy these things and so to be able to have them on hand helps us tremendously,” Powell said.

Click HERE for information of the Scheels Hunt Expo.