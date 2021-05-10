Scheels collecting diapers, pull-ups and wipes for Volunteers of America, Dakotas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During the month of May, Scheels in Sioux Falls is collecting diapers, pull-ups and wipes to benefit Volunteers of America, Dakotas.

The organization provides services to a variety of people, including infants and toddlers from low-income families.

“You’re making a difference in the lives of families and especially children who didn’t necessarily ask to be in this situation that they’re in, and so offering people a hand up is really important and the community can get involved with that by bring diapers into Scheels,” Rebecca Deelstra, Managing Director at Volunteers of America, Dakotas said.

There’s a donation bin located at customer service at Scheels. Donations can be made during store hours.

