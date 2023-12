SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls has announced its Day of Giving winners. The sporting goods store is handing out $50,000 this holiday season to local nonprofits, as nominated by the public.

The top two vote-getters — Emily’s Hope and Tre-Ministries — will receive $10,000 each.

The next six organizations — Almost Home Canine Rescue, B-Squad Rescue, Hero Haven, Promising Futures Fund, Oaklynn Foundation, and Wheelchair Adventures — will get $5,000 apiece.