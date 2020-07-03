SCHEDULE: Presidential visit coverage from KELOLAND News

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore is expected to start sometime after 10 p.m Central Time, 9 p.m. MT.

KELOLAND News will cover when President Donald Trump lands in South Dakota Friday evening as well as covering the president’s appearance at Mount Rushmore.

The July 3 event at the National Memorial starts at 4 p.m. MT. A crowd of 7,500 ticket holders is expected to attend the event at Mount Rushmore.

Watch for updates throughout the day on KELOLAND.com; liveshots from the area on KELOLAND News at 5 and 6 ahead of the president’s arrival.

We’ll have live coverage when the president arrives in South Dakota on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com. We’ll be at Ellsworth Air Force base when the president lands, which is expected to be around 6:30 p.m. MT.

We also plan to cover any speeches from Governor Kristi Noem and President Trump along with the fireworks. Look for that coverage to start around 8 p.m. MT.

