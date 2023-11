DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — We like to showcase the beauty in different areas of KELOLAND.

Photographer Adam Asmus spent some time near the Big Sioux River in Dell Rapids recently. It’s a hidden gem for the iconic Sioux quartzite formations, which are usually associated with Palisades State Park.

Unfortunately, most of the fall leaves are now gone, leaving behind bare trees as the area prepares for winter.