Scammers target unemployed & those who want to work from home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More people than ever are working from home and unemployment is up because of the pandemic. These two factors are creating the perfect opportunity for scammers who prey on people desperate for jobs. The Better Business Bureau says people targeted by employment scams are more likely to lose money than those targeted by other scams.

The Better Business Bureau says these are no ordinary scams; they are often sophisticated.

So here’s how many of the current employment scams work. They typically involve a job applicant who answered an online ad, was interviewed and offered the job.

“They will send you a check. They will say, ‘Hey, go get yourself set up. Buy a computer and this and that and the other thing. We are going to send you a check for that,’ and then, ‘Oh, gosh we erred. We sent it for a thousand dollars more; we need you to wire that money back to us,’ and the check that they sent you was from a stolen organization, so then what happens is, you are out that money. You get bounced check fees, plus now you’ve wired a scammer a thousand dollars,” Jessie Schmidt of the Better Business Bureau in South Dakota said.

According to a Better Business Bureau study, among those who have fallen for a scam the biggest motivating factors were the flexibility to work from home. Next was a higher salary and third, more flexible hours.

Schmidt: There are more work from home scams than there are legitimate work from home opportunities even in COVID; I could feel very confident in saying that.

Tom Hanson: Whoa; that’s big!

Schmidt: Yeah, almost every work from home job is a scam, almost every single one.

According to the 2020 Better Business Bureau Employment Scams Report, those between the ages of 45 and 54 lose the most money; they end up sending scammers about $1,600.

And sorry, guys; we end up falling for employment scams more often and sending them more money than women.

“If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call us or law enforcement or something that can really help you determine if it’s a legitimate opportunity or not,” Schmidt said.

In job postings, the most impersonated employer was Amazon follow by Walmart. 65 percent were related to shipping jobs or warehouse coordinator positions.

In South Dakota, the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection also handles scams. You can call the Consumer Help Line at 1-800-300-1986.