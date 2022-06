MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are once again warning residents about a scam.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the scammers are using the names of real deputies and threatening to arrest people if they don’t pay.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement agencies will not call and threaten to arrest you for a warrant or ask you to pay over the phone.

Officials ask that you don’t give personal info or send money to scammers.