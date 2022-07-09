WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown Police Department is warning residents about a scam where the caller pretends to be a law enforcement official.

Authorities say the caller is identifying himself as a sergeant with the Watertown Police Department.

The calls are showing up on caller ID as the department’s business line, (605) 882-6210. But, if you do not answer the calls, officials say the scammer will leave a different number that is not associated with the WPD.

If you call the WPD business line, even though that number shows up on the caller ID when the scammer calls, officials say you will reach someone at the Watertown Police Department.

If you do answer the scammer’s call, officials are reminding people never to give out personal or banking information over the phone.

“Even if you are a suspect in any case or have an active arrest warrant, no law enforcement will ever contact you over the phone or email and request payment in lieu of arrest,” police said in a Facebook post, Saturday.

Officials say that if you get one of these calls, hang up and call law enforcement directly.