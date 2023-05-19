SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midwest Honor Flight is warning people of a fake Facebook page that is pretending to be the organization.

The Honor Flight says the fake page has been sharing cover photos and inviting people to follow a link for Crypto.

A red flag for this account is that it has zero likes and zero followers.

It also doesn’t have anything written in the “about” section and no photos from the organization’s trips.

The Midwest Honor Flight says Crypto has nothing to do with its Mission.

The organization is asking people to report the page as spam or harassment and block the page.