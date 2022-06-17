SRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement.

Authorities say the scammers tell victims they are with the Warrants Division and identify themselves as a Sergeant.

They then tell the victim that they must return a call to resolve a court action. The Sheriff’s Office says they generally don’t collect warrants over the phone.

Officials say that if you get one of these calls, hang up and call law enforcement directly.