CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Deuel County are warning residents about a scam involving a local church pastor.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says members of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parish are receiving texts from someone claiming to be Pastor Dave Nerdig.

In the messages, the person is asking for help by purchasing gift cards.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pastor Dan tells them he would never text a parish member for a donation.