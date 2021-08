PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that law enforcement does not collect warrants or fines over the phone.

Deputies say there have been scam calls demanding money. The scammers say they are with the Civil Division or that they are Investigations Sergeant Paul Stevens.

Law enforcement says it settles a warrant fee in person. People can also confirm if they have an outstanding warrant through the Pennington County Sheriff’s website.