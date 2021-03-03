Scammers impersonating DEA agents, stealing money and identities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning tonight: scammers are posing as DEA agents to get money and personal information.

The DEA says in some cases, scammers claim to be with the agency, saying the victim’s name was used to rent a vehicle which was stopped at the border with drugs in it. The scammers then ask for confirmation on social security numbers, bank accounts and even threaten arrest if the person doesn’t send money.

Scammers often use fake bade numbers and names as well as the names of well-known DEA officials or police officers in local departments.

The DEA says it will never call demanding money or asking for personal information.