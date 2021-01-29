Scam calls claim electricity will be shut off unless BitCoin payment is sent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after two people lost money to a phone scam that required a unique payment form.

Police say an individual and a business got the same kind of call. Someone claiming to be Xcel Energy saying they were past due on payments and needed to pay right away or their power would be shut off. Police say the scammers had the victims make a payment through a BitCoin kiosk.

“The end result is the same, that we want people if they get a call from a utility company or somebody claiming to be with the government or whoever, especially if they said they are owed money and need to pay right away, get some contact information, get the information from that person, hang up, then do your own independent research,” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Police say both victims didn’t realize it was a scam until they called Xcel the next day.