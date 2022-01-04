Scam callers claiming to be with ‘Sturgis County Sheriff’s Office’

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Meade County is warning residents about a scam.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a resident getting a call from someone claiming to be with the “Sturgis County Sheriff’s Office” asking to confirm personal information.

The caller also claimed to be a Meade County Deputy. The sheriff’s office says you can hang up and call them directly to make sure they are trying to get in contact with you.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office phone number is: 605-347-2681.

