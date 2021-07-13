Scam attempt thwarted by bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a recent scam attempt.

Authorities say a woman received a check in the mail and was told to bring it to the bank to set up an account.

The scammers also told her to remove some of the money to buy gift cards and then she could have the remaining amount

Thankfully, the bank recognized the check as fraudulent and notified police.

“Kuddos to that bank employee and financial institution and catching that and helping that citizen it’s just another reminder if it seems too good it probably is,” Sgt. Robert Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say instead of being held responsible for that $2,500 check, the woman was only out $20.