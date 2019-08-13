Scam alert in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings want to warn you about a scam.

According to the Brookings Police Department, some people have gotten texts from numbers claiming to be pastors at different churches in the community.

Police say that in the texts, the person asks them to call them back at a given phone number.

According to officers, this is a scam and you should not call the number in the text. Instead, they say to call the church directly if you have questions.

Police say that if you got a text like this and gave away any personal information, you should contact police.