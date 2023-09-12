SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local sandwich chain is showing its gratitude during National Assisted Living week.

Rolling up to Touchmark at All Saints is the owner of Sioux Falls’ Jersey Mike’s to help celebrate the very special week.

“National Assisted Living Center Week, what we’re doing with Jersey Mike’s is we’re coming down and honoring the hard work and dedication that the team members are providing,” owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs Andrew Ticknor said.

At Touchmark, there are a lot of people to thank.

“It gives team members an actual feeling of somebody appreciates, outside of our organization, the community sees the hard work that we do, and they acknowledge it, and they are saying thank you,” Resident Services Director Andi Husman said.

Working at a retirement community has more responsibilities than meets the eye.

“We all know the year is 365 days, day in and day out, caregivers, medication aids, nurses, caregivers, come to work every single day, and that can get repetitive,” Husman said.

Staff at Touchmark at All Saints also try to arrange other events this week to thank their team members.

“Making sure that they feel appreciated and acknowledged for their hard work, and their compassion, and letting them know that caring for people is a professional career, and we love your passion and we thank you for it,” Husman said.

“Just that everyone enjoys their lunch and they feel taken care of, and just that big thanks, we just want to say thanks for your hard work in the community and all that you do for the residents here,” Ticknor said.

Touchmark will host an ice cream social and some other meals for the staff to help show the staff some appreciation.