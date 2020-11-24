Say ‘Hello’ to Downtown Sioux Falls’ new cocktail bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While many have said “goodbye” to regular activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, one business is looking to say, “Hello.”

“Just, kind of, the idea of getting away and immersing yourself in something different,” Co-Owner Sara Benson said.

The Hello Hi tiki bar opened up in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, and is becoming something of a dream destination for visitors.

The bar area.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback already of, you know, just entering the space and feeling like you’re taken away,” Benson said.

First-time business owner Sara Benson says she hopes the ‘rum bar’ brings a unique feel to the area.

“We have over 50 rums from all over the world, and we’re hoping to grow that number,” Benson said.

They also do cocktails with your pick of gin, vodka, or bourbon and also have beer and wine. Benson herself says she fancies a Mai Tai.

“We make a pretty good classic one, so those fresh juices and good rum, that’s my jam,” Benson said.

They even have a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails to choose from. For those looking to mix things up, you can either sit at the bar or their back ‘Diki Den.’

“Weather you’re looking for something a little more intimate or you want to be seen in the middle of it all,” Benson said.

But before you say ‘hello’ to Sara, you’ll be greeted by their sanitizing stand and free-to-take masks. They’re one of many businesses adhering to the city’s mask mandate for the time being.

“We are requiring masks of guests anytime they’re up and walking around. We’re asking that they just put on a mask, and, while they’re seated at their table, they can take it off. Staff will be wearing masks, there’s sanitizer available everywhere,” Benson said.

Saying ‘goodbye’ to the pressure of the pandemic and ‘hello’ to something new.

For those who won’t be making their way out, starting next week the bar will be having a cocktail to-go option. You can visit The Hello Hi website for more information.