Saw a string of lights in the night sky? They are SpaceX satellites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A string of lights in the sky over the weekend caught the eyes of many, including KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens.  

So what caused the string of lights? No, it is not aliens. 

SpaceX uses satellites that can criss-cross the skyline. On clear, cold nights, Karstens said people will continue to see the satellites. The project is part of SpaceX’s Starlink. 

One KELOLAND Viewer from Wolsey emailed the newsroom a photo of the lights in the sky from Saturday night. Karstens and his family noticed the string of lights on Friday night.

Photo from Brenda Struck near Wolsey.

