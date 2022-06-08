SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Emerald Ash Borer has been making its way across the Midwest for more than a decade, and its population continues to increase.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a menace to Ash trees.

“We’re going to lose any tree that’s not treated,” First Dakota Horticulture Service Manager John Yale said.

John Yale is a service manager with First Dakota Horticulture.

“We have yet to see a lot of damage in Sioux Falls from the Emerald Ash Borer, but some of the smaller outlying communities around Sioux Falls have seen quite a bit of death in their trees,” Yale said.

“Jump on this while you can. The longer you wait, the more limited your options will be. You might not be able to save your tree once it’s too late,” Arborjet Regional Technical Manager Jay Goughnour said.

Jay Goughnour is part of a Massachusetts-based plant health company called Arborjet.

“We specialize in tree injection equipment and technology that helps with this pest that we’ve been dealing with here in the midwest,” Goughnour said.

He’s currently treating the Ash trees at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

“We have a program called Saving America’s Iconic Trees and so Arborjet will gladly donate product and services to help save beautiful iconic trees like this row of Ash trees here at the cemetery,” Goughnour said.

This is the cemetery’s third treatment since 2018, with each injection lasting two years.

“Someday we’re going to be able to come back and be able to look at these majestic trees and they’re still going to be here because they’re going to survive this bug,” Goughnour said.

“So as long as we continue to treat our trees and protect them we’ll be able to keep our Ash trees,” Yale said.

Standing tall for generations to come.

“It’s not just a bit of shade, it’s part of our story,” Yale said.

Yale says now is the time to treat your Ash trees as the Emerald Ash Borer is emerging from the trees and the adults are on the move.