Saving money and conserving energy during high-heat months

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — With summer heat moving in at full force, some states like California are asking people to voluntarily conserve energy to keep the grid running. Pioneer Park in Brandon is empty. Most people are staying inside to keep cool. That means air conditioners are working hard.

“Houses around here are built to be able to sustain the heat and the cold so they’re insulated very well. So for the most part it’s not too much of a problem but they definitely run more than normal,” Ben Pierson, manager of beneficial electrification with Sioux Valley Energy said.

Sioux Falls generates most of its energy through hydro-dams, solar and wind sources, and coal. Pierson says as long as these systems all function properly, there’s no need to worry about outages.

“Last week we probably set our all-time summer peak, and we didn’t have any problems with generation at that time. So it’s kind of an indication that our generation system is strong and capable of covering any summer loads that we have,” Pierson said.

While you shouldn’t have to go without a cool home, your electric bill might be the real clue as to how hot it has been.

“One thing that we have is called a “time of use rate,” and so for example California is asking people to conserve from 4pm to 9pm, and that’s exactly what a time of use rate does. It incentivizes people to do that— to conserve during those time frames,” Pierson said.

Time of use plans are optional, but they can help conserve money and energy if you’re worried about that bill climbing too high.