SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For some people on the organ transplant list, there’s a loss of hope as they wait for a crucial and potentially lifesaving procedure.

Avera transplant surgeon Dr. Sujit Vijey Sakpal says the need for organ donations across the nation is “persistent.”

“At any given time there’s about 90,000 to 100,000 organs needed. Only 1/3 of the patients that receive the organs who are wait-listed, so how do you fill in the gap. That’s where living donations comes into play,” Sakpal said.

Dr. Sakpal says the need for organs here in South Dakota is higher due to our isolation.

“Our patients are wait-listed on the kidney, liver or pancreas list do not fall into that proximity from the donor hospital, so we may have patients who are waiting longer than other centers,” Sakpal said.

Erin Arends is a transplant coordinator and works with patients and donors.

“We definitely have a shortage of organs in this country and it just keeps getting worse. People are living into more advanced ages, there’s diabetes, more hypertension, things that damage the kidneys and not make them usable for deceased donation,” Arends said.

Arends says a living donor would need to reach out to Avera in order to be considered.

“The first step that we do is we do a health history with them. If there’s no contraindications that we see there, we would move forward with some urine and blood testing. If all of that looks good, we have them come in to see our team for a full day evaluation,” Arends said.

After a number of tests, they find out if a donor is a match.

“Living donors come from places you don’t ever anticipate them to come from. You usually think you’re going to be looking at a sibling or a family member to donate. But really, there’s people out there that hear your story, hear our recipient’s story, our people that are in need of a kidney story, and they just feel a calling to call us and reach out,” Arends said.

Arends also says you should register as a donor and check that box on your driver’s license.

Coming up tonight on Eye on KELOLAND, hear from an unexpected donor and recipient in Sioux Falls and how they are doing three months since the procedure.