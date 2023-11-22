SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand, but a pair of local racing promoters are encouraging you to save some room for Supercross.

The Expo Building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds has been converted into a dirt track for Midwest Supercross Racing.

“We’ll have anywhere between 15-20 riders on the track at one time and every single race is different. We cannot forecast what’s going to happen,” Peterson Racing Promotions co-owner Dustin Peterson said.

“We try to cater to all levels of riders so everybody that comes here, whether it’s their first time ever riding or if they’re an experienced veteran we want to make sure the track is fun, safe and for the crowd, we’ve got a lot of big jumps,” co-owner Jesse Peterson said.

The event will feature competitors of all ages, amateurs and professionals, men, women and even children.

“We’ll have riders as young as 3-, 4-years-old, all the way up to 50-, 60-years-old,” Dustin Peterson said. “Dirt bike racing, and dirt bike riding, is such a family sport the way it is, so you’ll see dads, daughters, sons, some wives out here racing and competing over the weekend because that’s what they do all summer long,” Peterson added.

The list of kids includes Dustin’s 7-year-old son, Brayton. His favorite part of racing?

“The jumps,” Brayton Peterson said.

And he’s already talking like a pro.

“I have a lot of great sponsors and it’s fun to do good,” Brayton Peterson said.

“He knows everybody in the pits and everybody loves him, and it means the world to me to see him and my daughter come to the race track and it’s like a second home for them,” Dustin Peterson said.

And family is the reason Midwest Supercross continues to find success.

“My whole family is helping sell t-shirts, doing wristbands. Jesse’s whole family selling t-shirts, doing wristbands; this is a family event for us. Some people sit down and have Thanksgiving and enjoy that. We put on a dirt bike race and gather our family together here,” Dustin Peterson said.

Midwest Supercross Racing is Friday and Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Qualifying starts at 1:30 p.m. each day, with racing scheduled for 6:30 p.m. both nights.