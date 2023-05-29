RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City have a chance next month to save lives.

Rapid City first responders will take part in a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

You can sign up to donate blood for the 18th Annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive.

It starts June 20th and runs through the 23rd inside Uptown Rapid City in the Skylight Area by J-C- Penney.

The group that has the most donors will win a trophy and bragging rights.

You can sign up to donate at this link: https://vitalant.org/gnh