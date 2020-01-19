1  of  89
Saturday’s wind hasn’t made it easy for snow cleanup, but residents keep pushing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Along with the snow comes the cleanup, and today you could find people clearing off their sidewalks and driveways coated by this weekend’s snow storm.

It’s been a busy two days of snow, wind and cold here in KELOLAND, and people are continuously clearing out their driveways and sidewalks.

“Yesterday afternoon I came out and started shoveling and spent about two hours on it, with shovel, no snow blower. Went back in for awhile and came back out at nine o’clock, did my driveway again and a couple neighbors’ driveways, again with shovel,” Sioux Falls resident Tom King said.

We met King up in northeast Sioux Falls near east Madison Street, while we met Terry Feldman off of Rice Street.

Lauren Soulek: “How long have you been out here shoveling?”
“On and off for two days,” Sioux Falls resident Terry Feldman said.

Today’s wind mixed with the snow made it difficult for people to keep up with their shoveling. But that wasn’t the only thing the wind affected today.

“In fact, I just got back, went to Menards, and picked up a couple items and they blew out of my cart,” King said.

The two Sioux Falls residents have some tips for anyone still trying to dig their way out of the snow.

“Just keep pushing, or blowing, it’ll end soon,” King said.

“Take your time and don’t make yourself sick doing it,” Feldman said.

Even though it definitely wasn’t warm outside, at least the sun was shining in Sioux Falls today.

“Any day we have sunshine in South Dakota is a great day,” King said.

